Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about the Brian Johnson versus Dalton Castle match tonight.

A video package is shown on Brian Johnson and Dalton Castle.

Brian Johnson and Dalton Castle make their entrances.

Brian Johnson vs. Dalton Castle

Johnson runs towards Castle. Castle gets Johnson up for his Bang-A-Rang finisher. Johnson gets out of it. Johnson eventually hits a Cutter on Castle. Johnson pins Castle for a two count. They exchange strikes. Johnson clubs the back of Castle. Castle reverses a neck-breaker attempt into a backslide on Johnson to no avail. Castle hits a German Suplex on Johnson. Castle connects with a knee strike and a clothesline in the corner to Johnson. Castle hits his Bang-A-Rang finisher on Johnson. Castle pins Johnson for the three count.

Winner: Dalton Castle

A video package is shown on Rhett Titus and Delirious.

Delirious and Rhett Titus make their entrances. The next match will be contested under Pure Rules.

Pure Rules Match:

Rhett Titus vs. Delirious

They exchange neck-locks. Titus takes Delirious to the mat with a modified arm-drag. Titus eventually goes for a Suplex, Delirious gets out of it. Delirious briefly locks in a waist-lock. Delirious locks in a Cobra Clutch on Titus, before Suplexing him. Delirious runs towards Titus in the corner. Titus dodges it, causing Delirious to crash face-first into the second turnbuckle. Delirious locks in another Cobra Clutch, Titus takes him to the mat with another modified arm-drag. Titus dropkicks Delirious. Titus pins Delirious for the win.

Winner: Rhett Titus

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.