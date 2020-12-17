ROH Final Battle takes place tomorrow at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The Final Battle: Hour One pre-show starts at 8 pm ET on Facebook, Twitter, Best on the Planet, and STIRR City.
The main card kicks off at 9 pm ET and is available on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.
Below is the current card, but more matches are expected to be announced during the pre-show.
ROH World Championship
RUSH (c) vs. Brody King
ROH World TV Championship
Dragon Lee (c) vs. TBA (Four-Way Winner)
ROH World Tag Team Championship
Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (c) vs. PCO and Mark Briscoe
ROH Pure Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon
Pure Rules Tag Team Match
Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta
Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Bateman)
Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson
Pre-Show
Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper
Winner gets ROH TV Championship Match later in the show.