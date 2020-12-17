ROH Final Battle takes place tomorrow at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The Final Battle: Hour One pre-show starts at 8 pm ET on Facebook, Twitter, Best on the Planet, and STIRR City.

The main card kicks off at 9 pm ET and is available on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.

Below is the current card, but more matches are expected to be announced during the pre-show.

ROH World Championship

RUSH (c) vs. Brody King

ROH World TV Championship

Dragon Lee (c) vs. TBA (Four-Way Winner)

ROH World Tag Team Championship

Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (c) vs. PCO and Mark Briscoe

ROH Pure Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon

Pure Rules Tag Team Match

Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Bateman)

Danhausen vs. Brian Johnson

Pre-Show

Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper

Winner gets ROH TV Championship Match later in the show.