Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of tonight's ROH Final Battle! The show takes place at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The Final Battle: Hour One pre-show starts at 8 pm ET on Facebook, Twitter, Best on the Planet, and STIRR City.

The main card kicks off at 9 pm ET and is available on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.

- Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, and Dalton Castle on commentary. They note Flamita, Kenny King, EC3, and Bandido are out of tonight's show due to the COVID-19 health concerns.

Dak Draper vs. LSG vs. Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods (Winner Receives ROH TV Championship Match later tonight)

Lucha rules for this match: only two in the ring at a time, wrestlers can tag or if a wrestler's feet touches the floor, another wrestler can jump in as the legal man. Deppen and LSG immediately sent out to the floor. Woods and Draper with some mat wrestling as things get going. LSG and Deppen both eventually tag in and go to work with trading waistlocks. Deppen with a single leg takedown, both with multiple counters until Deppen drops LSG with a dropkick.

Both guys end up on the floor, which allows Woods and Draper back into the match, both try for roll up attempts, all two-counts. Woods dropkicked out to the floor, Deppen jumps in and throws a punch to Draper, then eats a shot of his own. Deppen tries for a springboard and takes a boot to the face, cover, two. Draper looks for a suplex, takes a knee to the head, but then finishes off the move, cover, two.

Draper with a gutwrench and then throws him across the ring. Draper talks some trash, Deppen is able to land a few kicks, then one to the head as Deppen heads up the turnbuckle. Draper with a deadlift suplex on Deppen in to the ring. Draper looks for a big knee, nobody home, he lifts Deppen up, and dumps him out to the floor. LSG with a flurry of offense on Draper, springboard forearm, cover, two-count. Deppen jumps into the ring and hits a facebuster on Woods.

Draper plants Deppen to the mat, and he's out to the floor. LSG up to the second turnbuckle, Draper follows him up, Woods runs in and hits a german suplex on Draper as Draper superplexes LSG. Woods and Draper battle back and forth, Woods takes a doctor bomb, cover, close three count. Woods with a triangle choke, then boots Draper out to the floor. LSG with a frog splash, Woods out to the floor, Deppen immediately sneaks in and rolls up LSG for the win.

Winner: Tony Deppen via pinfall and will face ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee later tonight