ROH has pulled EC3, Kenny King, Flamita and Bandido from the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view due to COVID-19 concerns.
It was announced today that as a result of pre-travel coronavirus testing, the four performers have been pulled from the December 18 pay-per-view. All four wrestlers are said to be doing well and are resting at home, and are expected to return some time in 2021 when ROH returns following the pay-per-view.
ROH will be announcing changes to the Final Battle card during Final Battle Hour One, which airs free from 8-9pm on the night of the show. EC3 was scheduled for a Grudge Match with Jay Briscoe, while Flamita and Bandido were scheduled to team with Rey Horus to defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Shane Taylor Promotions. King had not been announced for a Final Battle match as of this writing.
Stay tuned for more on ROH Final Battle. The card can be found at this link. Below is the full announcement issued today by ROH:
FOUR PERFORMERS WILL NOT APPEAR AT FINAL BATTLE AS RESULT OF PRE-TRAVEL TESTING PROTOCOLS
With the health and safety of Ring of Honor's talent, staff and fans the company's No. 1 priority during the pandemic, ROH enacted stringent COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with the Maryland State Athletic Commission.
As a result of pre-travel testing, the following performers will not appear at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18:
Bandido
EC3
Flamita
Kenny King
All four performers are doing well and resting at home. ROH wishes them a speedy recovery and looks forward to their return to action in 2021.
All other ROH performers, production staff and general staff are safely in the ROH bubble after passing their second round of tests.
Changes to the Final Battle card given this development will be announced during Final Battle Hour One, which airs free from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern on Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, pay-per-view and for HonorClub members on ROHWrestling.com.