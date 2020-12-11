ROH has pulled EC3, Kenny King, Flamita and Bandido from the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view due to COVID-19 concerns.

It was announced today that as a result of pre-travel coronavirus testing, the four performers have been pulled from the December 18 pay-per-view. All four wrestlers are said to be doing well and are resting at home, and are expected to return some time in 2021 when ROH returns following the pay-per-view.

ROH will be announcing changes to the Final Battle card during Final Battle Hour One, which airs free from 8-9pm on the night of the show. EC3 was scheduled for a Grudge Match with Jay Briscoe, while Flamita and Bandido were scheduled to team with Rey Horus to defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Shane Taylor Promotions. King had not been announced for a Final Battle match as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on ROH Final Battle. The card can be found at this link. Below is the full announcement issued today by ROH: