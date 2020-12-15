ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee announced yesterday on Twitter that he is going to be a dad.

The former CMLL World Lightweight Champion tweeted a photo with the caption, "The best news of my life, I'm going to be a dad."

AEW star Rey Fenix, Rocky Romero, Cheeseburger, Tony Deppen, and Beer City Bruiser were just a few who congratulated him.

Dragon Lee will be defending the ROH World Television Championship against the winner of Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper at Final Battle 2020.

Final Battle is this Friday, December 18 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Below is Dragon Lee's tweet: