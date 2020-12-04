WWE has just announced a tag team main event for tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode.

The match will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns team with cousin Jey Uso to face Kevin Owens and Otis.

WWE had previously announced that Reigns will be delivering a message to Owens on tonight's show, to respond to last week's show-closing attack on Uso.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Murphy vs. King Baron Corbin

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns delivers a message to Kevin Owens over last week's attack on Jey Uso

* Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens and Otis in the main event