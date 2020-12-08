WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been named the top pro wrestler on Tumblr for 2020.

Tumblr released their annual "Year In Review" list earlier this week and The Big Dog topped the list, followed by Becky Lynch in the #2 spot

Tumblr sent word that this year's list highlights the most popular internet trends of 2020, which are driven by their young community of users. 48% of Tumblr's active users are Gen-Z, who have been driving the data for 2020.

It was noted that Reigns topped the chart by moving up two spots from the 2019 list, which was topped by Lynch. Newcomers on the list include AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Below is the full list of Tumblr's Top Pro Wrestlers for 2020:

1. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

2. Becky Lynch

3. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

4. Jon Moxley

5. Seth Rollins

6. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

7. Bayley

8. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

9. Alexa Bliss

10. Charlotte Flair