WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has sent out another warning to Kevin Owens, his opponent at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view event.

Earlier tonight on SmackDown, Reigns launched a brutal attack on Owens in the backstage area after avoiding a confrontation in the ring. After destroying Owens, Reigns looked into the camera and addressed Owens' wife and kids. "The Tribal Chief" said that if they don't talk sense into Owens, he will ensure they face the consequences. Reigns said, "Kids, if you don't talk some sense into daddy, I'm gonna be the guy that takes the food off your table."

After SmackDown went off the air, Reigns took to Twitter to double down on his warning, asking Owens to send his love to the family.

Reigns and Owens will collide in a TLC stipulation match for the WWE Universal Championship on December 20. The TLC event will be WWE's first PPV since moving the ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

See below for Reigns' tweet: