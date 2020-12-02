ROH announced World Champion RUSH is set to defend his title against Brody King at Final Battle on December 18.

Since ROH restarted its tapings, King has stacked up a number of wins over wrestlers, like former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, and former ROH World TV Champion Shane Taylor. RUSH's most recent match in ROH was back in February when he won the title in a triple threat match against PCO and Mark Haskins.

The PPV begins at 9 pm ET, live on HonorClub, FITE, and Traditional PPV.

Below is the updated card:

* RUSH (c) vs. Brodie King (ROH World Championship)

* EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe