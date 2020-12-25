Above is video of new WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E participating in his backstage championship photo shoot at tonight's Christmas SmackDown. As noted, Big E defeated Sami Zayn in tonight's Lumberjack Match main event, becoming a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

Below is post-show video of Big E talking to Alyse Ashton about his big title win. Big E, wearing a hard hat because he says he went to work, rants for almost two minutes about how he "renovated" Sami's behind and did construction on him.

Big E was congratulated by his New Day brother Xavier Woods in a post-show tweet.

"HELLLLLLLL YEAAAAAAAAA @WWEBigE is the NEWWWW W-W-E inter-conti-nental CHAMPIONNNNNNN (Sidenote - @WWEApollo is fast AF)," wrote Woods, who also referenced how Lumberjack Apollo Crews stopped Zayn from escaping during the match.

Sami took to Twitter after the loss and said tomorrow he will begin getting to the bottom of the injustice that was carried out against him on SmackDown.

He wrote, "Tomorrow begins my quest to get to the bottom of the INJUSTICE that was carried out against me on #Smackdown. That was crap! This is not over! This will not stand! But, for tonight, if you want to make me feel better go donate here: https://SamiForSyria.com"

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Zayn and Big E next, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related tweets below, along with the backstage video interview and footage of the match:

