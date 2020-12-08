In a recent interview with FOX Spots' Charlotte Wilder, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks reflected on her milestone-filled 2020 which includes several championship victories, an appearance on popular show The Mandalorian, her rivalry with Asuka, and her relationship with former BFF Bayley.

The interview titled, The Year of Sasha Banks As Told By The Boss, which can be seen above, chronologically runs down the various milestones from the year with Banks reminiscing on those moments.

While reflecting on the Sept. 4 episode of SmackDown, where Bayley turned on Banks, The Boss said she was actually "proud of Bayley" because her best friend of eight years was seeking the spotlight rather than just being her sidekick.

"I just finished losing to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and my knee was hurt. And then my best friend of eight years is like, 'girl do you want to stand up?' I was hurting and rolled out to the ring, and next thing I know she kicks me in the face.

"I was actually proud of Bayley, because my best friend of eight years was suddenly acting different and seeking the spotlight," added Banks.

A little later, Banks was asked if there was a possibility of her reuniting with Bayley and WWE bringing back The Golden Role Models.

"Knowing WWE, absolutely," she said. "It is so crazy here. Girl, do you not know what I do for a living? Of course, anything is possible here.

"We will be best friends, probably by tomorrow. This is WWE. They'll probably make us get married. Who knows? Maybe next year. It's WWE."

In kayfabe, Banks also said that she and Bayley "do not talk no more" and have gone their separate ways.

