ROH has announced that the World Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming Final Battle event.

It was announced that MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus, Flamita) will defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Shane Taylor and The Soldiers of Savagery (Moses, Kaun) on December 18.

This will be the first title defense for MexiSquad since winning the titles from Villain Enterprises back in January.

ROH Final Battle 2020 will take place on Friday, December 18 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Brody King vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery) vs. MexiSquad (Bandido, Rey Horus, Flamita) (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee (c)

Four Corner Survival Match for ROH World Television Title Shot Later In the Night

Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe