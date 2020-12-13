The Tony Schiavone interview segment with Shaquille O'Neal and Brandi Rhodes was the high point of last week's AEW Dynamite, drawing over 1.2 million viewers, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

The interview ended with an irate Brandi tossing a glass of water in Shaq's face and calling the NBA legend an "overgrown assh---," before walking off the set.

The segment could have possibly set up a future mixed tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi against Shaq and Jade Cargill, who injured Brandi's arm [in storyline] last month. During his first-ever appearance on AEW programming, Shaq said that although he had a lot of love for the Rhodes family, he would be happy to see Brandi and Jade step into the ring.

As noted in our comprehensive AEW Vs. NXT Ratings Details, Sting and Shaq were the big draws of the night for AEW. The Sting segment was the most watched quarter of the night with 1,069,000 total viewers and 645,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo. The quarter featuring Shaq averaged 1,063,000 viewers and 618,000 in 18-49.

Although the Shaq quarter averaged a little a million viewers, an additional 200,00 viewers reportedly tuned in for the Shaq-Brandi segment.