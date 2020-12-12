- The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from the December 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds announced on social media that SmackDown star Billie Kay has been added to the game.
They tweeted, "You wanted her... you GOT her! @BillieKayWWE has made her #WWE2KBattlegrounds debut!"
Below is the announcement:
You wanted her... you GOT her! @BillieKayWWE has made her #WWE2KBattlegrounds debut! pic.twitter.com/ZN7Po72dP6— WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) December 12, 2020
- SmackDown star Liv Morgan shared the below photo of herself.
On yesterday's SmackDown, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated Natalya and Billie Kay.
???? pic.twitter.com/1pBpvEOGgm— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 12, 2020