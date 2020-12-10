Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg reportedly has some heat within WWE for his upcoming AEW Dynamite appearance.

AEW announced last night that Snoop will be appearing on the January 6 Dynamite episode on TNT, to promote the "Go-Big Show" talent competition series that is set to premiere on TBS the next night, featuring Snoop and AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes as two of the judges. January 6 is the same night that the WWE NXT New Year's Evil special airs on the USA Network.

It was noted by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are people within WWE who are "very upset" over Snoop appearing on AEW TV.

Snoop has appeared on WWE TV a few times over the years and was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, by John Cena. He recently partnered with WWE for a limited edition merchandise collection with The Undertaker.

Regarding the collaboration with The Undertaker, there were rumors on WWE pulling the merchandise over Snoop's upcoming AEW appearance. That is incorrect. It should be noted that the limited edition merchandise was only scheduled to run through Sunday, December 6, and had already been pulled before AEW announced Snoop's Dynamite debut.

Stay tuned for more on Snoop's AEW Dynamite appearance.