As noted, Friday's Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped today. F4Online has reported that there was a title change.

According to F4Online, Big E defeated Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match to win the Intercontinental Championship. After the match, Big E celebrated with some of the lumberjacks to close the show.

This is the second time that Big E has held the Intercontinental Championship. The first time he held the title was from November 2013 to May 2014.

Below is the line-up for tomorrow's episode:

* Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against opponents to be announced

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E in a Lumberjack Match

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match

