WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on this week's WWE Main Event episode:
* Reckoning defeated Nikki Cross
* Lince Dorado defeated Akira Tozawa
WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on this week's WWE Main Event episode:
* Reckoning defeated Nikki Cross
* Lince Dorado defeated Akira Tozawa
WWE Advertising More Than 20 Stars For RAW Legends Night
Alexa Bliss Returns To RAW And Teases Big Change For The Fiend?, Alexa's Playground With Randy Orton
Retribution On WWE Main Event, Charlotte Flair And Asuka Championship Shoot, Trish Stratus - Slammys
Jaxson Ryker Wins His WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut
Charlotte Flair Repeats She Is "The Only Grand Slam Champion" In WWE History
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Ricochet On Joining RETRIBUTION: "I Have To Sit And Think About It"
Roddy Piper's Daughter Engaged At Indie Event, Couple Trains With Ronda Rousey (Photos, Videos)
WWE TLC Results, Your Feedback
WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Backstage News On The WWE TLC Firefly Inferno Match
Spoiler: Asuka's WWE TLC Tag Partner Revealed
Former WWE Star Returns To Ring Of Honor
Bray Wyatt Tweets After Being Set On Fire At WWE TLC
Photo: T-BAR Posts RETRIBUTION Picture With Sixth Member
Charlotte Flair Returns At WWE TLC