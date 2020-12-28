WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on Thursday's WWE Main Event episode, which will be the final show of 2020 on New Year's Eve:
* Nikki Cross defeated Reckoning
* Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa
WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on Thursday's WWE Main Event episode, which will be the final show of 2020 on New Year's Eve:
* Nikki Cross defeated Reckoning
* Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa
MLW Star Undergoes Surgery After Motorcycle Accident
Former WWE Superstar Calls WWE Out For Their Brodie Lee Tribute On Tonight's RAW
WWE Superstars Pay Tribute To Brodie Lee Throughout RAW
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
First RAW Stars Revealed For The WWE Royal Rumble Matches
The Miz Gets His WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase Back
WINC Podcast (12/28): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Brodie Lee Passes Away
Tony Khan On Creating The Card For The AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee Tribute, Response From Lee's Family
Backstage Details On Brodie Lee's Condition Before His Passing
More On Brodie Lee's Passing
Erick Rowan Posts Emotional Message Over Brodie Lee's Passing
Vince McMahon Comments On Brodie Lee's Passing
WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Randy Orton On How Brodie Lee Inspired Him By Leaving WWE
Brodie Lee Tribute Edition Of AEW Dynamite Announced, New Year's Smash Moved
Triple H, Big E And More Wrestling Industry Reactions To Brodie Lee's Passing