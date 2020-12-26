At last night's Stardom's Year End Climax show, the two dark matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15 were announced. One of the spotlight matches will be Utami Hayashis--ta, Saya Kamitani & AZM vs Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi, and the other spotlight match will be Giulia & Syuri vs Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano.
The show also saw the returns of SEAdLINNNG wrestlers Yoshiko and Nanae Takahashi. The two former World of Stardom Champions confronted the Stardom roster as they traditionally gathered in the ring to look back at the past year. Yoshiko and Takahashi stepped into a Stardom ring for the first time since the controversial exits back in 2015 following the infamous Ghastly Match.
Yoshiko confronted Mayu Iwatani before Saya Iida and Starlight Kid stepped up to Takahashi and Yoshiko. Momo Watanabe confronted Takahashi as well as Giulia stepping up to confront Takahashi and Yoshiko.
Year End Climax was main evented by the Goddesses of Stardom Title Match where Bea Priestley and Konami captured the titles to become the new champions. You can view the full results of the show below:
* Gokigen Death defeated Ruaka & Lady C
* Momo Watanabe defeated Saya Iida
* Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid defeated Riho & AZM
* Himeka & Natsupoi defeated Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima
* DDM (Giulia, Syuri & Maika) defeated Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa and Unagi Sayaka)
* Goddesses of Stardom Title Match: Bea Priestley & Konami defeated Utami Hayashis--ta & Saya Kamitani to become the new Goddesses of Stardom Champions
