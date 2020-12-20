Stardom announced at today's Osaka Dream Cinderella it will feature a match at Wrestle Kingdom 15 on January 5 with the participants still to be revealed.

This is the second year in a row Stardom will be at NJPW's biggest show of the year, but it's not yet known if it will be a dark match — like at last year's show. At Wrestle Kingdom 14, Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki defeated Hana Kimura and Giulia (with Jungle Kyona and Konami).

Bushiroad owns both NJPW and Stardom after purchasing the women's promotion last fall. Wrestle Kingdom 15 is set to take place on January 4 and 5 at the Tokyo Dome.

Below is what the rest of the cards looks like so far:

Night 1

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

Night 2:

* Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Phantasmo or Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb