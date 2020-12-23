Sting gave another interview on AEW Dynamite tonight.

Speaking to Tony Schiavone, the Stinger said him being in AEW is a full circle moment. He mentioned that being on TNT again, combined with the "jungle-like" locker room, gave him a sense of familiarity. The WCW great then gave an impression of the late Dusty Rhodes, speaking specifically about getting a bit of "color" (blood). Sting mentioned that seeing Dusty's son, Cody, being one of the frontmen running AEW was what made him realize he needed to be apart of it.

Sting was then about to discuss AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin, but was quickly interrupted by Team Taz. Ricky Starks and Taz run down Sting and were about to charge the ring, but were cut off by the lights going out. When they come back on, Allin is side-by-side with Sting in the squared circle. Team Taz retreats, but not before they announced Brian Cage would challenge Allin for his TNT title next week.

You can watch part of Sting's interview below: