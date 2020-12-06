It seems like the Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles WWE Championship match at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view event will now be a TLC match, according to WWE's official website.

Styles became the No. 1 contender to McIntyre's title by winning a Sudden Death Triple Threat against Keith Lee and Riddle during last week's Monday Night RAW. Although Styles vs. McIntyre was made official, it was not announced on RAW that their match would have the TLC stipulation.

This will be the first-ever singles encounter between Styles and McIntyre.

As noted, the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Universal Championship match will also be a TLC match.

The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place on December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the updated card:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

TLC Match for the WWE Title

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Lana vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton