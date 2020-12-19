WWE announced NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will defend their titles against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick on next Wednesday's NXT. The match will not only be for the titles, but will be a Street Fight.

During last week's number one contender match between Pete Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly, Burch and Lorcan got on the apron to talk some trash to O'Reilly. Maverick and Dain came down, pulled them off the apron, and a brawl broke out between the two sides, setting up next week's match.

Below is the updated lineup:

* The Way (Candice LeRae, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) will host the show as it will have a theme of "A Very Gargano Christmas"

* "Colossal" Bronson Reed returns to action

* Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Jake Atlas in a rematch from last week's win by Atlas

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (c) vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick (NXT Tag Team Championship - Street Fight)