T-BAR [fka Dominik Dijakovic] was so impressed by Randy Orton burning The Fiend to a crisp at Sunday's TLC pay-per-view that the RETRIBUTION member has invited The Viper to join his stable.

"Hey @RandyOrton, the way you viciously murdered a @WWE Superstar really touched our hearts here in #RETRIBUTION," tweeted T-BAR. "Please know that our doors are now always open for you."

T-BAR was responding to a tweet in which Orton praised The Mandalorian for being a great show.

"Listen, I know it's late. I know I burned a man alive couple days ago and I shouldn't be trusted, but whatever you do, don't sleep on #Mandalorian just started season 1 and I think I'm in love #BabyYoda," Orton tweeted.

Orton has yet to respond to T-BAR's offer.

