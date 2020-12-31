The Rock has surprised longtime WWE employee Harvey Wippleman (Bruno Lauer) with a brand new car.

Dwanta Claus has been known to surprise certain people in his life with new cars over the years, and his latest automobile gift was for Wippleman, who Rock thanked for being there for him when he was younger. Originally hired in 1991, Wippleman still works behind-the-scenes for WWE. You can click here for his recent comments on what he does for WWE these days.

Rock took to Instagram this afternoon and made a long post about his history with the former WWE Women's Champion. The post includes video of Rock reuniting with Wippleman on the set of NBC's "Young Rock" series, and Rock revealing the new Ford F-150 pickup truck. An emotional Wippleman thanked Rock for the gift and said he'd never forget the gesture. Rock noted that he's having the truck shipped to Bruno's trailer in Walls, Mississippi.

You can see Rock's full post and video below: