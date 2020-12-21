WWE legend The Rock has agreed to help a fan who is trying to raise money to provide for his children during the Christmas holiday season.

The fan in question requested The Great One to retweet an ad for his NerdyComicBooks eBay page, which supposedly consists of "Collectibles Packaged By Collectors" and offers various items from the world of comic books.

The fan wrote, "Hi Rock! I'm like your biggest fan! So I could use your help please. I'm trying to raise some money to be able to provide my children with a Christmas this year. If it's not to much to ask, Would you please consider retweeting this please. Thank U."

In his response, The Rock wrote that he had "a little more in mind" for the fan than just a simple retweet.

"You're this kind of dad and a retweet is all you want? I have a little bit more in mind for you. Stay ready. You're a good man, Jay. We need more like you. ~ Dwanta Claus."

See below for the tweets: