Rhea Ripley had an Instagram exchange with The Rock today.

Ripley posted a photo of herself in a pose paying emulating a famous photo of the Rock, where The Rock is wearing a black turtle neck shirt and a fanny pack. Ripley wrote, "Merry Christmas [Santa Claus emoji] (This wasn't even on purpose [laughing emoji])

The Rock responded to Ripley in the comments writing, "Well you were already cooler than the other side of the pillow, but this is just next level s--t very few understand"

Ripley is scheduled to face Raquel Gonzalez in a "Last Woman Standing" match at the WWE NXT New Year's Evil special on Wednesday, January 6.

You can see a screenshot of The Rock's response below, as well as Ripley's full post: