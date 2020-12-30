RF Video and SignedBySuperstars.com have announced a second private signing event with The Undertaker.

The live signing will take place some time in late January. Signatures can be pre-ordered now for $204.00 each, plus shipping and handling. Fans can mail-in their items to be autographed, which will be sent back after the signing ends, but they are also selling items to be signed by Taker that day, including Pop figures, Rob Schamberger prints, and more. Those items run from $210 - $250, and the prices include the item, the signature, JSA certification, and a photo/figure protector.

Items can be purchased at this link. Below are full details on the private signing: