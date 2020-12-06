Recently on The Broken Skull Sessions: One More Round, WWE Hall Of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin sat down for another interview with the legendary Undertaker. Among many other things, The Undertaker talked about drunkenly giving away his Rolex, Teddy Long being found guilty in Wrestlers Court, and whether The Undertaker would wrestle again at the request of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

During the podcast, The Undertaker talked about his close, personal relationship with WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather. As the story goes, The Undertaker would become intoxicated and offer the former Baron Samedi his Rolex as a token of friendship. The Godfather, who recently shared details on The Undertaker's final farewell at WWE Survivor Series (2020) always returned the expensive timepiece.

"When you start making a little bit of cheese, you get the python boots," The Undertaker recalled. "Then, you get the Halliburton briefcase. But then, when you get the Rolex biscuit, right? That's when you've made it. When I got mine, I got all twisted up, and every night I would give my Rolex to [The Godfather]. I'd give it to The Godfather like, 'brother, I love you'. I'd be so out of my mind, 'brother, I love you, brother.' And he'd go, 'I love you too, man. We're good, right?' 'Here, I want you to have this.' He'd be like, 'naw, man. I ain't taking your Rolex.'

"I'd give it to him and the next morning, he'd give it back to me. I can't tell you how many times I gave [The Godfather] my Rolex. In theory, I probably gave my Rolex away to [The Godfather] and it was only him, I'm going to say conservatively, I probably gave him my Rolex 20 times. Yeah, and 20 times he gave it back to me the next morning. I'd be like, 'thanks, man. I appreciate it. That's why I love you, brother.'"

One funny story shared during the interview involved WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long going to Wrestler's Court for selling Viagra.

"It's a hard story!" The Undertaker laughed. "Oh my goodness, yeah! Oh good Lord. Mmm, do you really want to talk about this? Alright, so, I'll tell it. Hey, I'll tell it. Teddy Long was brought up on charges - Teddy's great - so Teddy somehow or another came into possession of… they were blue, kind of triangular, diamond-shaped, and they helped men perform at a level probably better. So anyways, so Teddy comes into a stash of blue diamonds. I guess he had more on him than he would be able to use, and decided to start selling them to the boys.

"Now, I'm pretty sure that Teddy didn't pay for them, but he was sure selling them. He was sure selling them to the boys, and then it came out that he got them for nothing. And I'd like to say that [JBL] was the one to discover all of that and he was the one that brought up the charges. He went on trial for selling Viagra to the boys, free Viagra that he got. Well, the man wanted to make a profit, but the boys [argued], 'you got lucky when you came into all of this. Don't try to make a profit on your boys, especially [when] you're not taking any bumps, brother.' I mean, come on! So he got brought up on charges."

Apparently, WWE Hall Of Famer Mae Young was a witness for the prosecution at the trial. Young was just perplexed as to why able-bodied young men needed erectile dysfunction medication.

"Oh, Mae Young! Oh my goodness, she was a witness," The Undertaker recalled. "Mae Young was a witness. I'm not quite sure why Mae Young was brought as a witness, but she was more upset because, 'I don't know why all you young guys need Niagara,' and that's what she called it. 'Why y'all need that Niagara for? I'm just saying, you guys should be ready to go without all that Niagara.' 'No, Mae, it's Viagra.' 'What? No! Niagara! You guys are young! You shouldn't need all that!' I was like, 'oh, good Lord. This is bad.' But yeah, Mae Young was a witness for the prosecution on 'why on Earth did all those boys need Niagara?'. Found guilty! Guilty as charged!"

Although The Undertaker knows he can no longer perform in the squared circle the way he would like, he might not be able to turn down McMahon if 'The Genetic Jackhammer' comes calling.

"I know that physically, I can't do it at the level that I want to do it at and I've come to peace with that. If it was up to me, I would do this forever, but that's just not the way it works. Your physical skills, the trauma, and the injuries - everything takes its toll, so there's this point when you've got to call it a day, and that's what I did. It doesn't mean that I don't want to do it, but it does mean that I've come to a place in my life where I know I can't do it at the level that people expect me to do it at, and I can't go out and half-ass it. I can't use the equity that I've built up over 30 years to mask the fact that I can't go out and have that match.

"And there [are] a lot of people who say, 'oh, you just have to go out there and make your entrance and chokeslam somebody or Tombstone them.' Yeah, I could probably last another three or four years doing that, but that ain't me, and I have more respect for what we do, I have more respect for the guys trying to come up and the guys that are busting their ass to not cheapen everything that way." The Undertaker said, "in my mind, yeah, I'm good with that. But, the old man, you never say 'never'. But I am, for the first time in my life. If I'm at a place where I can say, 'I don't need it - I don't have to be there,' then I'm going to be okay. And this is the first time in my life where I've ever been there. I'm good with that. Yeah, do I have the passion to do it? Absolutely. Do I have the tools to do it? No, I don't have the tools to do it anymore, and I am at peace with that."

