On next week's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend their titles against The Acclaimed. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens yet again called out the champions and AEW President Tony Khan signed a match between the two teams.

Miro also announced we will learn the date of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding date on next Wednesday's show, which starts at 10 pm ET, or immediately following the NBA game that night on TNT.

Below is the rest of the lineup:

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding date to be announced
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno
* Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho and MJF with Wardlow
* The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Jurassic Express vs. Colt Cabana, 5, and 10
* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in action
* PAC vs. The Butcher