Before tonight's NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Toni Storm answered questions from fans on Twitter about a wide range of topics. Storm is set to team up with Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae against Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai in WarGames.

In regards to WarGames, Storm was asked how she's prepared for it.

"Throwing my body against a cage repeatedly until I become immune to pain," Storm responded.

Another fan asked who Storm would like to face on either RAW or SmackDown, and Storm said it was an easy choice — WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka. Storm was also asked what her favorite moment in NXT UK was thus far.

"Obviously beating Rhea Ripley to become NXT UK Women's Champion...duh," Storm wrote.

When it came to a dream match at WrestleMania, Storm picked Mickie James. The NXT star also noted that her dream tag partner would be Ashley Massaro. Finally, Storm revealed her biggest inspiration in wrestling is WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames gets going with the Pre-Show at 6:30 pm ET and the main card at 7 pm ET.