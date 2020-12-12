Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley is now official for next week's WWE NXT.

Storm, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai at last weekend's NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Now the two will meet again in singles competition on Wednesday.

Also announced for next week, Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) gets back in the ring. An opponent was not yet named. Last week, Kross returned to NXT after suffering a separated shoulder at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Kross attacked Damian Priest, likely setting up a new feud with the former NXT North American Champion.

Below is the updated card for next Wednesday's show:

* Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Winner faces NXT Champion Finn Balor on January 6)

* Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano

* Karrion Kross returns to action

* Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley