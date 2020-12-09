AEW President Tony Khan announced a 14-man tag match for next week's AEW Dynamite.

It will be Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends.

Both groups were at ringside for the main event between MJF and Orange Cassidy's match to determine the holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring (MJF won). A brawl broke out between the two sides (video below), which is the reason Khan decided on the massive tag match for next Wednesday.

"I've signed a 14 man tag match for #AEWDynamite Live next week!" Khan wrote. "Inner Circle (Jericho/Sammy/Santana/Ortiz/Wardlow/MJF) v. Top Flight/Cutler/Varsity Blonds/Best Friends! Trent & Chuck just led that team to @orangecassidy's defense, now they have a shot to lead them to a huge win! ... Sorry, great night of #AEWDynamite but bad typo by me. You're fighting too @RealJakeHager. 7-on-7, the whole Inner Circle v. Top Flight/Cutler/Varsity Blonds/Best Friends! So many exciting possibilities, but no 2 teams in AEW have more bad blood than Santana/Ortiz v. Best Friends."

Below is the updated lineup for next week's show:

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* The Acclaimed vs. SCU

* NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends