AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has made sure that the Brodie Lee tribute video from last night's Celebration of Life edition of Dynamite will live on forever as he purchased the rights to the song that was used.

The tribute to Lee featured the "Ol' 55" song by singer Tom Waits. Khan took to Twitter after the show and thanked everyone for tuning in, and revealed that he bought the rights to "Ol' 55" so that the tribute will last forever as is.

"Thank you everyone who joined us tonight on #AEWDynamite to celebrate the life of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee. It was a great honor to host his family Amanda, Brodie & Nolan. I bought the rights to Ol' 55 by Tom Waits in perpetuity so that tribute will last forever," Khan wrote.

For those who missed it, you can see the tribute video above. Below is Khan's full tweet: