AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and thanked everyone for this week's AEW Dynamite ratings success.

As noted, last night's Dynamite episode drew 995,000 viewers on TNT, drawing a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was another win over WWE NXT, which drew 659,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the key demo. Khan said the balance of power in pro wrestling has shifted to the fans.

He wrote, "Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! It was our biggest audience of 2020 + one of the biggest numbers we've ever done since our debut! The balance of power in wrestling has shifted towards you great fans who have started a Revolution! See you Live on Wednesday!"

This was AEW's best viewership unopposed since the October 16, 2019 episode, which drew 1,014,000 viewers. It was tied with the October 23, 2019 episode for the third-best rating in the key demo in show history. You can click here for our full report on this week's AEW and NXT ratings.

Below is Khan's tweet: