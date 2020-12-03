We're still waiting on the Wednesday night ratings for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, from Showbuzz Daily, but AEW President & CEO Tony Khan noted on Twitter that AEW drew 913,000 viewers for their "Winter Is Coming" episode, topping the 658,000 viewers that NXT drew for their "Takeover: WarGames 2020" go-home show by 39%.

Khan also said AEW drew 543,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic, while NXT drew 210,000 viewers in the same demo, so Dynamite topped NXT by 159%.

He wrote, "Thank you great fans who made #AEWDynamite Winter Is Coming a huge success for @AEW + @tntdrama! We got our best demo rating of 2020 + a new #AEW Champion @KennyOmegamanX + an indelible memory with Sting's arrival, + won the night"

Stay tuned for our full report on the Wednesday night ratings with confirmed numbers from Showbuzz/Nielsen. You can see Khan's full tweet below: