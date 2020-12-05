AEW announced tonight on social media that Tony Schiavone will be interviewing Sting this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

The promotion tweeted, "This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @tonyschiavone24 will interview @Sting for the first time in #AEW."

Sting made his AEW debut during last Wednesday's "Winter is Coming" episode of Dynamite.

He signed a multi-year deal with the company and according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW plans to feature Sting as a regular character on TV and not just as a legend who makes an appearance once in a while.

Below is AEW's announcement: