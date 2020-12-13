Major League Wrestling announced today that Pro Wrestling Illustrated will reveal the top 10 rankings for MLW this Wednesday, December 16 at 7 p.m. ET on FUSION.

Starting this week, Pro Wrestling Illustrated will start ranking the top 10 singles competitors in MLW.

FUSION is MLW's weekly series that is available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and Pluto TV.

Below is the updated card:

* MLW National Openweight Champion Hammerstone to return

* The Opera Cup Semi-Finals match: ACH vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

* Pro Wrestling Illustrated will reveal the top 10 rankings