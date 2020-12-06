The Undisputed ERA walk into Sunday's WarGames match as a babyface faction for the very first time since their arrival in NXT in August 2017. The team of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish will face The Kings of NXT [Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan] inside the dual steel cage structure at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Ahead of Sunday's event, Triple H spoke to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports and compared The Undisputed ERA to D-Generation X.

Triple H said that since members of The Undisputed ERA share a close bond in real life, they are able to exude more on-screen "authenticity" which he felt was the main reason for the success of DX -- arguably the greatest faction in WWE history.

"That [authenticity] to me is the magic of it," said Triple H [h/t Inside The Ropes]. "When that magic is there, it's next level. They have that magic. It's real to them. There's no show. I think that's what worked with DX. It wasn't a show. We were just us. We all got along in that manner. When it's magic like that, it really works."

The Game delved further into why The Undisputed ERA are such a cohesive unit.

"That unit is that unit," he said. "They get along. We shoot stuff with them at a restaurant, where they're doing toasts and all this stuff and it's kind of like, well, you just put cameras there and let them go do their thing because they just go be them.

"In a way, I always feel like that stuff resonates the most when you can see a bunch of people that are on some level legitimately have that connection to where as a viewer watching, you think to yourself, 'Man. I'd just like want to hang out with those dudes. I'd like to be at that dinner and just have dinner with them and hang out with them because it looks like it's so much fun.'"

During last year's WarGames match, The Undisputed ERA lost to the team of Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Kevin Owens.