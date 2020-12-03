Ryan Satin of FOX Sports recently spoke with Triple H, which Satin shared quotes from the interview on Twitter.

During the interview, Triple H was asked about the status of WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross. As noted last month, the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Kross was "on his way back" to the ring, which Triple H confirmed.

"To quote him, tick tock. Any second," said Triple H.

Karrion Kross has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder during his NXT Title win over Keith Lee at the "Takeover: XXX" event during SummerSlam Weekend. He relinquished the title on August 26.

Below you can see Satin's tweet as well as a reply from Kross: