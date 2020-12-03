Triple H held a media call today to promote Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event and said the company is open to working with other promotions, if it's beneficial to WWE longterm.

A caller brought up WWE's working relationships with promotions like PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, and in the past EVOLVE. Without naming AEW and Impact Wrestling, Triple H asked if last night's developments between the two promotions is something WWE or NXT may be interested in, with that type of crossover.

"You know, in what you've seen in the past, PROGRESS, ICW, EVOLVE, all those things, yeah, we're open for business in a lot of ways," Triple H responded. "And a lot of things, and a lot of everything. People's thoughts, misperceptions [sic], their perceived knowledge of what we do, how we thinks, and all that stuff is often greatly misinterpreted, and not necessarily accurate.

"So, OK, are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we're open to things and it just depends on what they are, and if they're beneficial to us longterm. And again, when I say longterm I'm not talking about 3 months or 6 months. Longterm... 10 years. You know... 10 years, 15 years from now. Is that beneficial? Is that meaningful? Is that longterm? That's how we think. It's much longer in duration, not necessarily worried about the minute-by-minutes. It's the long duration. And so, open for business. I think you hear Vince [McMahon] say that a lot. I've been around him a lot to know that if it's the right thing, and it's meaningful to business, he's open to anything."

Triple H was then asked about the pacing of NXT. Wells noted that there's been a pretty clear ratcheting up of the pacing of the show since mid-October or so, with more "go-go-go" and not a lot of wasted moments. He was asked what went into that decision, where it came from, and if there's been growing pains from the production team as they do a show with much different pacing.

"I wouldn't say growing pains," Triple H responded. "And for me it's just a constant evolving. If you... I'm always a big believer that if you stop in these shows and you become a formula where you're just, 'Well, this is what we do and then we go to that because that's what we do...' Then you're making mistakes. You constantly... Vince [McMahon] is the one that tells me, you constantly have to re-look at what you're doing and constantly try to evolve it... what's working, what isn't, you know... he has a big saying - first day on the job. Right? So, what is working, what isn't, how do you make it better, how do you make it something more, even if it's great right now. OK, what's going to continue to make it great or make it even better.

"All of that. So, you know, we're constantly talking about it and the ideas, and the thoughts, and the directives. It kind of comes from everywhere, everybody that's a part of it, whether that's talent... sometimes you just stumble onto those things, sometime you do something in a week because one thing ran over, and then you're tight on time so you do it, you tweak everything and you have to do it another way by necessity, and then, but when you're done you're like, 'That actually worked out better.' And that's the road you head down."

Triple H continued and revealed that he's a big fan of the pacing of NXT TV right now. He also said he loves where the brand is right now, and talked about how they're pushing talents, and how he's focused on building the future. He also name-dropped Jake Atlas, who defeated Tony Nese on this week's show.

"I'm a big fan of the pacing of the show right now," he said. "I think we're in a groove. I love where NXT is right now. I believe that we are showcasing people in a way that is meaningful to the top people, but also giving exposure to the future people, like Jake Atlas, and just having opportunities for them that, you know, allows them to get to that next level and showcase what they do, and to me it's all about... it's about building the future, and not just getting stuck with what you're doing today.

"So again, longterm. It's not about this week, and next week, it's about 10 years from now. It's about 5 years from now because the people that you see doing this are gonna be in much different positions then, as the shows will be, and everything else. So, all about the longterm, and keeping it fresh, and moving forward. Hopefully everybody digs that, but that's the intent."

Stay tuned for more from Triple H.