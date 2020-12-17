- The dark storyline with Boa and Xia Li continued during this week's WWE NXT episode, as seen in the video above. The storyline continues to draw interest from social media. This week's segment saw the dark mystery woman look on as the ShiFu master ordered Li to punish Boa with strikes. There was blood shown in this segment, but not as much as last week.

This week's vignette also included the first real look at the face of the mystery woman. There is still no word on who will be revealed behind the hood, but speculation continues to be on NXT Superstar Karen Q, who is recovering from a leg injury, or Japanese legend Meiko Satomura, who was reportedly hired to work the NXT UK brand back in the fall.

- Today's new NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be headlined by a match for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus will defend against Primate and Wild Boar of The Hunt, who will have Eddie Dennis in their corner.

- Triple H took to Twitter last night and praised Pete Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly for their #1 contender's match on NXT. That match saw O'Reilly get the win to earn a shot at NXT Champion Finn Balor during the NXT New Year's Evil special on January 6.

Triple H called the match unbelievable, and said he's looking forward to O'Reilly vs. Balor 2, the rematch from "Takeover: 31" in October.

"Unbelievable match. From start to finish @KORCombat and @PeteDunneYxB tore the house down. Ready to see #BalorOReilly2 for the #NXTTItle at #NXTNYE ... THIS IS #WWENXT!!!! #WeAreNXT," he wrote.