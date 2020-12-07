- Above is a video package of highlights from last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event. Below is a new WWE Now video with McKenzie Mitchell recapping Takeover.

- As noted, WWE has announced a NXT New Year's Evil special for the first USA Network episode of 2021, on January 6. Below is the official announcement for the special episode, which mentions NXT Champion Finn Balor and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai:

NXT to present New Year's Evil on Wednesday, Jan. 6 Ready for 2021? Prepare to ring in the new year with the black-and-gold brand! NXT will present New Year's Evil on Wednesday, Jan. 6. How will the Superstars of NXT kick off 2021? What will the new year hold for champions Finn Balor and Io Shirai? Who will step up to take center stage, as the calendar turns toward a new era for the black-and-gold brand? Find out by tuning in to NXT New Year's Evil, Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 8/7 C on USA Network!

- Triple H tweeted praise for The Undisputed Era and Team Pat McAfee following their "Takeover: WarGames 2020" main event last night, which saw Adam Cole and crew get the win.

He tweeted, "WOW. Just unbelievable. Congratulations to EVERYONE in this #WarGames match. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver"

Triple H also had positive feedback for the brawl between Timothy Thatcher and winner Tommaso Ciampa.

"Brutal. Two men who know exactly how to take their opponents to the limit did JUST that. What a match. #NXTTakeOver @WWENetwork," he wrote.

You can see Triple H's full tweets below, which includes a reaction to the Strap Match between Cameron Grimes and winner Dexter Lumis: