WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed that she's had talks with WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom about possibly working with the WWE NXT brand in some capacity.

Stratus recently appeared on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast and was asked if she'd consider becoming a producer for WWE. Stratus said she'd love to, but it would come with the price of being on the road while still having her family at home. She then revealed that she's had a few talks with Bloom about going to NXT to work with the developmental talents in some capacity.

Trish talked about her recent returns to WWE and how it would be working with WWE Producer Fit Finlay.

"I would love to. I love the idea of it," Trish said of possibly being a WWE Producer. "The reality is it comes with the road, right? And I just can't do the road because of my family, at this point anyway. They're young now. I have a three-year old and Max just turned 7. So at this point, I just couldn't go back on the road like that and leave my family like that but yeah, I'd love to contribute in some way. It was nice to go back those couple times and just work with the girls and see how their minds work and telling the art of storytelling and just working with Fit [Finlay] again, it got me stimulated and him and I were in like this little — we're like Frit and Frat.

"We just have this little connection when we were working together, and we would literally come up with ideas the more we would — and we'd be like, 'Yeah…' You just have that with someone. So we had that and so I thought, 'Man, we could put some good matches together.' We would be like co-agenting probably. We would be awesome but, yeah I would like to contribute in some way."

Regarding the talks with her former tag team partner Bloom, Trish said the timing hasn't been right but she'd love to work with the younger talents in WWE.

"I've talked to Matt Bloom, my former partner about possibly going to NXT," she continued. "We've talked about it on a number of occasions. It's just like never the right time has come about to do that but, I'd love to work with young minds and that was the best part about Tough Enough was just to work with these kids and that sort of thing so, yeah, for sure."

Stratus will return to WWE TV tomorrow as a presenter at the 2020 Slammy Awards on the WWE Network. She will present the Slammy for the Female Superstar of the Year. Stratus last wrestled at SummerSlam 2019, losing by submission to current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned for more on Stratus possibly going to work for WWE.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quote)