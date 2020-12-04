WWE has officially announced that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Lana and RAW Women's Champion Asuka at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.

This will be the only match of the night or Asuka as she is not defending her singles title at TLC. The title shot was granted after Lana and Asuka won non-title matches on November 23 and November 30.

WWE has also confirmed Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for TLC.

We noted earlier that Orton will visit Wyatt and Alexa Bliss at the Firefly Fun House during Monday's RAW, and in that announcement from WWE it was mentioned that the two Superstars were looking ahead to a match at TLC. WWE has since confirmed the match, adding that the mind games between Wyatt and Orton will culminate at the pay-per-view.

The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place on December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Lana vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton