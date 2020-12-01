For the past few months, United Wrestling Network and NWA have been doing weekly PPVs, "Primetime Live." During tonight's PPV, United Wrestling Network President Dave Marquez announced that the PPV series will be suspended for the rest of 2020.

The suspension is due to the ongoing pandemic and Marquez not knowing where things may lead with California. Primetime Live is produced at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The UWN President also doesn't want to keep changing the weekly lineup at the last minute due to COVID-19.

Lio Rush, Mike Bennett, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Fred Rosser, Thunder Rosa, Chris Dickinson, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, and NWA World Women's Champion Serena Deeb are just a few who have been part of the weekly PPV series.

The plan is for Primetime Live to return in 2021. We will keep you updated once an official return date is announced.

"We will be back with more action!"



As @CWFHMarquez just announced, we will be taking a break for the holidays, as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across the country. But #PrimeTimeLive will return in 2021! pic.twitter.com/8pwFcXq6KP — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 2, 2020