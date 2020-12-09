AEW announced its upcoming TV schedule for Dynamite during the holidays. As noted, the NBA had a game slotted during Dynamite's usual time on December 23, but Dynamite will now air at 10 pm ET, or immediately after the game.

On December 30 and January 6, AEW will hold a two-night event — New Year's Smash. Night one will feature Chris Jericho on commentary while night two will feature special guest, Snoop Dogg. No matches have been announced yet for either show.

Multiple matches were announced for next week's show:

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* The Acclaimed vs. SCU

* NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

You can check out tonight's results by clicking here.