It was reported back in October that WWE were in a trademark dispute over the "Stone Cold" name with NFL player Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. HeelByNature.com is now reporting that WWE is now currently negotiating a settlement over a trademark dispute with Stone Cold LLC, the company headed Jones.

The dispute is over "Stone Cold Jones", a soda in conjunction with KC Soda. WWE believes this infringes on two trademarks they own, "Stone Cold Steve Austin", and "Stone Cold".

On Dec. 15, WWE filed a motion to suspend the trademark proceedings with The United States Patent and Trademark Office Trademark and Appeal Board. The proceedings will be suspended for 30 days to allow WWE and Stone Cold LLC to negotiate a settlement. If there is no word from either party, the proceedings will resume on Jan. 15, 2021.

Stone Cold LLC responded to WWE's complaint indicating that the name is widely recognizably by Jones. The company believes there is no confusion over the names, and that they should be able to use the "Stone Cold" name for the line of sodas.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for updates to this story.