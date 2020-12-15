WWE will reportedly tape the Christmas Week edition of SmackDown on Tuesday, December 22, according to PWInsider.

As noted last week, SmackDown is scheduled to remain live every Friday through the holidays, except for the Christmas Week show on December 26, including a live show on New Year's Day, January 1. Now it's been revealed that the December 26 show will be taped on Tuesday, December 22, just one day after RAW airs live from Tropicana Field.

Regarding WWE NXT and RAW, both of those shows will remain live every Wednesday and every Monday through the holidays. The first RAW of 2021 will air on January 4, and the first NXT of 2021 will air on January 6, which is the NXT New Year's Evil special.

Stay tuned for more on WWE's programming schedule for the holidays.