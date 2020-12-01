During tonight's UWN "Primetime Live" episode, Davey Boy Smith Jr made his UWN debut in a match against Slice Boogie.
It was also announced that Primetime Live will be suspended until 2021 due to COVID-19
Below are the results:
* Fred Rosser defeated Richie Slade via Disqualification
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Slice Boogie
* Kevin Martenson defeated Dan Joseph
* Jordan Clearwater (c) defeated Jordan Cruz (Hollywood Heritage Championship Match)
* Anthony Idol defeated Levi Shapiro (c) via Disqualification (United Wrestling Television Championship Match)
"Primetime Live" is a weekly PPV series from United Wrestling Network and NWA.
