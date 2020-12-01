During tonight's UWN "Primetime Live" episode, Davey Boy Smith Jr made his UWN debut in a match against Slice Boogie.

It was also announced that Primetime Live will be suspended until 2021 due to COVID-19

Below are the results:

* Fred Rosser defeated Richie Slade via Disqualification

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Slice Boogie

* Kevin Martenson defeated Dan Joseph

* Jordan Clearwater (c) defeated Jordan Cruz (Hollywood Heritage Championship Match)

* Anthony Idol defeated Levi Shapiro (c) via Disqualification (United Wrestling Television Championship Match)

"Primetime Live" is a weekly PPV series from United Wrestling Network and NWA.

The British Bulldog @DBSmithjr ???? with the power slam and the power win in his #PrimeTimeLive debut! https://t.co/PhZGLTyTHY pic.twitter.com/CUPXJBBqi9 — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 2, 2020